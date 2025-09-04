The Virtual Marketing Directors Deliver Big Cost Savings For Small Businesses

The Virtual Marketing Directors Logo

VMD working at a Computer

Hiring a VMD from The Virtual Marketing Directors gives you the full power and experience of a professional marketing director at a fraction of the cost.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Full marketing team for a fraction of the cost of hiring in-house

The Virtual Marketing Directors (VMD), a full-service outsourced marketing agency for small businesses across the U.S. and Canada, announced today a compelling alternative to hiring a full-time marketing professional.

With the average marketing director now costing small businesses more than $100,000 annually in salary and benefits, The VMDs offers a comprehensive solution starting at just \$1,200 per month. For most small businesses, this mid-tier plan delivers everything needed to compete online - including website creation and management, social media management, content writing, SEO/AEO, and digital advertising.

“Small businesses shouldn't have to choose between breaking their budget and staying competitive,” said Gay Newlin, Director of Operations at The VMDs.“For less than 15% of the cost of hiring in-house, our clients gain access to a full team of specialists and a proven process that keeps their marketing simple, affordable, and effective.”

Value Beyond Cost Savings

Unlike a single hire, The Virtual Marketing Directors provide the expertise of a full marketing department. The agency's team includes specialists in:

* Website design and optimization

* Social media management and analytics

* SEO and keyword strategy

* Content creation and blogging

* Graphic design and branding

* Paid advertising (Google & Facebook)

Clients also benefit from The VMD's streamlined process, which includes a dedicated point of contact, monthly reporting, and ongoing strategy adjustments.

Innovation: AI Sales Agents

In addition to its monthly marketing plans, VMD now offers small businesses the option to install a 24/7 AI Sales Agent on their website for just $200 per month. These intelligent assistants engage visitors, answer questions, and capture leads automatically, ensuring no opportunity is missed.

Designed for Small Business Success

VMD's purpose is clear: deliver agency-level marketing at small business pricing. The agency primarily serves service-based businesses with fewer than 30 employees and less than $5M in annual revenue - industries like accounting, dental practices, salons, and medical clinics.

“Many of our clients come to us after struggling with DIY marketing or piecemeal solutions that wasted time and money,” Newlin added.“We simplify everything with one process, one price, and one promise: results without the overhead of a full-time hire.”

About The Virtual Marketing Directors

The Virtual Marketing Directors (VMD) is a U.S.-based digital marketing agency specializing in outsourced marketing solutions for small service-based businesses. With simple monthly pricing and a full team of specialists, The VMDs delivers websites, SEO, content, social media, digital ads, sales funnels, and AI-powered tools that help small businesses grow. To schedule a Discovery Call with the Virtual Marketing Directors , click here.

**Media Contact:**

\Gay Newlin

The Virtual Marketing Directors

\812-350-3872

\...

\

David McArdle

The Virtual Marketing Directors

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.