Renaud Foucart
-
Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University Management School,
Lancaster University
Renaud Foucart is a senior lecturer in economics at the Lancaster University Management School. He is an applied microeconomic theorist, which means he tries to understand real world puzzles by modelling strategic interactions. This has led Foucart to work on topics as different as smoking bans, Islamic finance, standards and innovation, environmental agreements, urban planning, the comeback of vinyl, online search aggregators and the impact of auditing courts on the selection of politicians.Experience
-
–present
Senior Lecturer, Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster University
