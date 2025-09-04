“Yunnan: A Many-Splendored Life” Presented In France Yunnan Tourism Promotion Event Successfully Held

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, the Yunnan–France Tourism Promotion Event, hosted by the Yunnan Province Department of Culture and Tourism, was successfully held in France. Under the theme“Yunnan: A Many-Splendored Life”, the event brought to life Yunnan's natural scenery, cultural heritage, and colorful traditions through a variety of cultural expressions, effectively fostering cultural and tourism exchanges and mutual understanding and exchange between Yunnan and France.







Although geographically distant, Yunnan and France both stand as distinctive cultural icons in the world. With profound cultural heritage and shared aesthetic sensibilities, the two regions enjoy a natural affinity and strong foundation for cooperation and dialogue. At the event, representatives from Yunnan highlighted the province's strengths as an international tourism destination and introduced a series of curated travel itineraries tailored to the European market. Covering Central, Northwestern, Southeastern, and Southwestern Yunnan, these itineraries offered a comprehensive showcase of the province's breathtaking landscapes. Yunnan expressed the hope that this promotion would serve as a starting point for establishing a long-term promotion mechanism targeting the European market, enabling more French visitors to discover and experience Yunnan.







The event emphasized immersive experiences that were“seen, touched, smelled, and taken away,” providing a holistic showcase of Yunnan's charm. The intangible cultural heritage exhibition highlighted the vitality of traditional handicrafts as“living heritage” in contemporary life. A curated photo exhibition featured themes such as plateau lakes, UNESCO World Heritage sites, and ethnic festivals, illustrating Yunnan as a model of harmony between humans and nature. Tea culture demonstrations, centered around Pu'er tea, conveyed the unique flavors of“Yunnan on the tip of the tongue.” Ethnic fashion shows featuring Dai, Bai, Naxi, Hani, and Wa costumes presented the ethos of“Harmonizing Uniqueness with Collective Brilliance.” By integrating images, artifacts, performances, and tastings, the event outlined a vision of traveling in Yunnan that was visible, experiential, and attainable for the French public.







French representatives noted that the promotion event significantly enhanced Yunnan's visibility and appeal as a tourism destination in France. They expressed hope for further exchanges and cooperation, encouraging more French travelers to explore Yunnan, a“land of everlasting blossoms.” Representatives from the French travel industry observed that interest in tourism products from Southwest China is steadily increasing, with strong growth in demand for eco-tourism, ethnic culture, and wellness-oriented experiences. With the continuous expansion of international flights, improvements in visa policies, and upgrades in cross-border services, Yunnan is expected to become a preferred destination for French travelers visiting China.







As a major hub of China's multi-ethnic culture and a dynamic window for international exchange, Yunnan is embracing openness and confidence in deepening cooperation with France and the wider world. By using cultural tourism as a bridge, Yunnan seeks to build cross-border collaboration and mutual learning among civilizations. Looking ahead, Yunnan will continue to expand multi-level and wide-ranging exchanges with European countries, offering more convenient services and higher-quality cultural tourism products, so that“Yunnan: A Many-Splendored Life” becomes a narrative of the times and a practical embodiment of cultural exchange, linking East and West, and connecting China with the world.