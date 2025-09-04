UAE Gears Up For Star-Studded BOTIM Onamamangam 2025 On September 7

The countdown has begun for one of the UAE's biggest Onam celebrations as BOTIM Onamamangam 2025 lights up the Sharjah Expo Center on Sunday, September 7. With tickets now in their final phase of sale, excitement is building among Malayalee communities across the Emirates.

This year's festivities will be headlined by Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will join as chief guest. The musical lineup promises a night to remember with performances by Stephen Devassy and Band, Haricharan, Job Kurian, Anju Joseph, Praseetha Chalakudy, and Hanan Shah, alongside Malayalam rap sensations Thirumali and Thadvaiser.

Ahead of the main event, Onam competitions across Abu Dhabi and Sharjah drew record participation, with highlights including Thiruvathira, cinematic dance, payasam-making, tug-of-war, Mr. Malayali, and kids' contests. More than 76,000 people attended the Abu Dhabi stage alone, setting the tone for a grand finale. Adding to the buzz, an Onamamangam-branded bus traveled across Dubai, a first-of-its-kind promotion for a Malayalam cultural event in the UAE.

Visitors at the grand finale can expect a blend of tradition and entertainment - from Uriyadi, sack races, and a mega Onam swing to lifelike robotic elephants. A lavish Onam Sadya featuring 27 traditional dishes awaits ticket holders.

BOTIM, the title sponsor, is giving away 1,000 free tickets through an international money transfer promotion, with ten lucky winners set to enjoy the Onam Sadya alongside Prithviraj. Attendees can also win prizes, including an iPhone 16 Pro from DARTC and giveaways from other partner brands.

Presented by DARTC and supported by a wide roster of sponsors, BOTIM Onamamangam 2025 is set to be a vibrant showcase of music, culture, and community spirit. Tickets are available at .