O Romeo FIRST Review: Is Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri Starrer Worth Your Time? Read On

O Romeo FIRST Review: Blending passion with violence, the latest romantic crime drama explores love pushed to dangerous extremes. With intense performances and a layered narrative, the film attempts to redefine tragic romance for modern audiences

Inspired by a chapter from Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, the film dives into the volatile relationship between a gangster and a woman drawn into his dangerous world. The narrative blends romance with underworld brutality, portraying how obsession and emotional turmoil blur moral boundaries. The screenplay moves between tenderness and raw violence, maintaining tension throughout. While the story occasionally stretches in its nearly three-hour runtime, it successfully captures the emotional devastation that defines tragic love stories.

Shahid Kapoor delivers a layered portrayal of a conflicted lover caught between devotion and destruction. Triptii Dimri impresses with a balanced performance, blending vulnerability with fierce determination. Veteran actor Nana Patekar brings gravitas with his intimidating presence, while Avinash Tiwary adds depth to the film's emotional landscape. Supporting appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani enhance the visual and emotional texture of the film.

Director Vishal Bhardwaj crafts a visually atmospheric narrative, supported by haunting background music and stylised storytelling. The film received early appreciation at a celebrity screening, where filmmaker Homi Adajania, currently collaborating with Shahid on Cocktail 2, praised its storytelling and performances. Mira Rajput also lauded the performances and emotional depth on social media. Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film faces box-office competition from Tu Yaa Main starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav.

Overall Rating: 3.5/5

The film stands out for performances and emotional intensity, though its extended runtime and heavy tone may not appeal to all viewers.