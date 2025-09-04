GST Reforms: 'Don't Show Hypocrisy At Every Level', Tejasvi Surya Reacts To Oppn's Criticism
He was answering questions from media after addressing a press conference at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru.
Surya stated: "To all those state governments which are commenting adversely on the GST reforms initiated on September 3, I have one specific question. Why did you not oppose these yesterday in the GST meeting? The council took these decisions unanimously, which means all of you, all of these voices and government in the meeting."
He added: "You can't have one logic when you are inside the meeting without cameras, and you can't have a second logic when you come outside and before the cameras. Let there be consistency in your politics and in your principles, not hypocrisy at every level."
Surya said that "the same senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram had opposed when Digital India was introduced, GST in the beginning. Therefore at this belated stage, opposing something for the sake of opposing does not deserve any meritorious response".
On state government considering purchasing private helicopters, Tejasvi Surya commented: "Well, the state government says they don't have enough money to fill potholes in Bengaluru. When our government was there, we were providing scholarship for farmers kids under the 'Raita Vidya Nidhi' scheme. The state government stopped it on the pretext that they don't have funds. When farmers welfare is concerned, the state government doesn't have money.
"They don't have money for children's education. The state government does not have money for filling pot holes in Bengaluru but to buy luxury choppers and private jets for the CM and the Dy CM, they have all the money."
He further said: "I also, at this point, urge media to continuously monitor closely the whole tender process of how the state government will make purchases, because I suspect this is another Augusta Westland chopper scam that will happen in Karnataka in the pretext of buying private helicopters."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment