Nargess Kayhani

I am an associate professor of Economics. I have been teaching full-time at Mount Saint Vincent University since 1983.

I received my PhD in Economics at University of Oregon, USA.

My research interest is diverse and includes subjects such as: foreign direct investment, health care policies (with a particular emphasis in Canadian health care system and its problems), social determinants of health, social justice, public policies (particularly as they relate to gender equality, Aboriginal communities, healthcare, environment and education). I also have a great interest in women's issues and has been invited as a panelist to give talks in various associations on these issues. On the International Women's Day in 2024, I was recognized as top 10 Influential Women by the ICS for my contribution to the community.

In addition to my scholarly activities, I have served in various advisory and administrative capacities both at the university and in the community at large. Chairing the Economics Department for 16 years, working as the president of MSVU Faculty Association, serving at various university committees such as Senate, Board of Governors, search committees for hiring senior officers, University Program Review committees, academic appeals, student judiciary committees, external reviewer of new and existing graduate degree programs at several other universities, and steering committee for studying economic, social, and cultural issues in Nova Scotia are just a few examples. I have received award and acknowledgements for my services such as MSVU Senate Award for service in University Governance. In addition, due to my major rule in establishment of the Public Policy Program at the MSVU, an annual award in public policy has been named after me.

