AUO And Garmin Launch First Micro LED Smartwatch

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUO, a global leader in next-generation display technologies, has teamed up with Garmin, a leading global provider of smartwatches and GPS-enabled technology across diverse markets, to launch the Garmin fēnix 8 Pro MicroLED-the world's first smartwatch equipped with Micro LED display technology. This 1.4-inch display features an ultra-high pixel density of 326 PPI, delivering exceptional brightness, high dynamic contrast, and vivid color saturation for an unparalleled visual experience. By integrating Micro LED technology, AUO and Garmin are redefining the display standards for smartwatches, offering elite athletes and outdoor adventurers a transformative user experience.

“We are proud to collaborate with Garmin to launch the first Micro LED smartwatch,” said Dr. Wei-Lung Liau, Chief Technology Officer of AUO.“This milestone not only showcases the innovation of Micro LED in wearable applications but also marks a significant step toward commercialization. With AUO's deep expertise in Micro LED R&D and streamlined process integration, we work with our partners to bring differentiated, high-performance wearable solutions to market.”

“We are proud to collaborate with AUO to bring the trailblazing fēnix 8 Pro MicroLED smartwatch to athletes and adventurers who push the limits of what's possible. The ultrabright emissive display offers unprecedented clarity and resolution in sunny outdoor conditions, setting a new standard for smartwatch display technology,” said Joe Schrick, Garmin Executive Vice President of Fitness and Outdoor Segments.

The fēnix 8 Pro MicroLED features more than 400,000 ultra-miniature inorganic LEDs, resembling butterfly scales, and is driven by AUO's proprietary LTPS active matrix backplane. The display shares the same resolution and 326ppi pixel density as Garmin's other premium smartwatches. This advanced architecture delivers superior image quality, rapid response time, extended lifespan, and exceptional adaptability to diverse environments-from sun-drenched mountain trails to nighttime runs and extreme sports conditions. In addition, Micro LED displays can be cut into unique shapes as needed, enabling the creation of a perfectly circular display that seamlessly integrates with the watch face. This innovation not only enhances technical functionality but also elevates the aesthetic appeal of the device, showcasing the versatile potential of Micro LED in wearable design and offering greater freedom for product differentiation.

AUO has been deeply investing in the technological development of Micro LED, continuously advancing its display technologies and manufacturing capabilities to launch a series of industry-leading, differentiated products across diverse applications. By building a robust ecosystem that spans chip design, mass transfer, packaging, and driver IC integration, AUO has successfully brought Micro LED into commercial use-not only in TVs and automotive displays but also paving the way for broader applications across various industries. The launch of the Garmin fēnix 8 Pro MicroLED smartwatch marks Micro LED's expansion into everyday consumer wearables, showcasing its superior performance in personal lifestyle scenarios.

AUO continues to drive the advancement and commercialization of Micro LED display technologies, collaborating with industry partners to unlock new possibilities and deliver high-value display solutions. By continuously innovating, AUO is shaping the future of display technology-making it smarter, more accessible, and more impactful across industries.

