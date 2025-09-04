ECI Issues Notice To Congress Leader Pawan Khera's Wife Over Her 'Two Voter Ids'
The ECI notice, sent to Neelima at her address in Kaka Nagar in Delhi, was issued by the Election Registration Officer (ERO) of the New Delhi Assembly constituency.
The notice said,“As you may be aware, being registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency is a penal offence under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.”
“You are, therefore, directed to show cause as to why action should not be taken against you under the said Act,” it said.
The ERO told Neelima,“Your reply should reach this office by 11 a.m. on September 10 (Wednesday).”
Khera's wife was issued the notice under Form 7/Rule 20 (3) (b) of Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. The ERO, in a post on X, also shared the two separate entries from electoral rolls from the two states showing her separate
The poll panel's notice to Neelima comes close to the BJP its attack on the Congress party on the issue of 'voter theft campaign'.
After revealing Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera's two voter IDs, the BJP on Wednesday targeted his wife, also a Congress leader, for also holding "two active EPICS”.
BJP leader and its IT cell chief Amit Malviya on social media platform X, stated that Pawan Khera's wife Kota Neelima, who contested from the Khairatabad segment in Telangana, also holds two active EPICs -- one in Khairatabad and another in New Delhi.
He also shared the details of the two cards -- EPIC Number: TDZ2666014 Assembly: 60-Khairatabad, which was active in 2023 and 2025; EPIC Number: SJE0755975 Assembly: 40-New Delhi.
Malviya questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence over the issue. "Rahul Gandhi held a press conference and, without adequate due diligence, targeted and tarnished honest voters - even putting them at risk by revealing their identities without consent. He doxxed young, upwardly mobile professionals and poor daily wagers who had moved cities in search of better opportunities," he said on X.
