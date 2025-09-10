Jacqueline Boyd
-
Senior Lecturer in Animal Science,
Nottingham Trent University
Jacqueline is a lecturer in Animal Science at Nottingham Trent University. Jacqueline has a passion for domestic species, most notably dogs and horses. Her academic and research interests are broad ranging, from applied animal science relating to the health and wellbeing of dogs especially, the human-animal interaction, humane education and human behaviour change for animal welfare, the molecular biology of parasitic nematodes, the genetic basis of cryptobiosis and the nutrition and kinematics in sporting dogs. Jacqueline is very much an academic practitioner and recognises the value of science that has direct application and potential to improve animal health and welfare and how we interact with other species.Experience
-
–present
Lecturer in Animal Science, Nottingham Trent University
