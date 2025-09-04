MK Stalin Meets UK Minister, Pushes For Stronger Tamil Nadu-UK Collaboration
The talks focused on expanding Tamil Nadu-UK collaboration across strategic areas, from green energy and manufacturing to higher education and maritime connectivity.
In his discussions with the UK Minister, Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu's growing role as a key partner for Britain not only in economic terms but also in climate action, research, and resilient infrastructure.
He showcased the state's strengths in electric mobility, renewable energy, IT services, and advanced manufacturing, inviting deeper UK participation through trade and investment.
Climate cooperation formed a central theme, with the Chief Minister underscoring Tamil Nadu's pioneering work in green hydrogen, solar, and wind power.
He said the state could serve as a valuable partner in advancing the UK's global climate diplomacy, while also positioning itself as India's leader in the green economy.
Education and skill development were also high on the agenda. Both sides discussed strengthening ties between universities, fostering academic exchange, and expanding skilling programmes to prepare the workforce for future industries.
Stalin stressed that partnerships in higher education would benefit students in Tamil Nadu while offering UK institutions a strong base in South Asia. Cultural and diaspora linkages were another point of engagement.
Stalin emphasised the significant Tamil community in the UK as a natural bridge for closer people-to-people ties.
He also flagged the state's strategic coastal location, underlining opportunities for maritime cooperation in logistics, shipping, and connectivity.
The meeting builds on Stalin's broader UK itinerary, which has already seen the signing of several strategic MoUs in aerospace, maritime intelligence, renewable energy, textiles, and design education.
Officials said the meeting with Catherine West further broadened the scope of the TN Rising Europe campaign, consolidating Tamil Nadu's position as a critical partner for Britain in trade, technology, and climate initiatives.
