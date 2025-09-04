Gujarat Achieves 100 Pc Boiler Inspections, No Fatal Accidents In Three Years
Operating under the direct supervision of the Labour Commissioner, the directorate has achieved 100 per cent inspection of all registered operational boilers across the state.
Between 2022-23 and 2024-25, the department certified 23,719 boilers and 675 economisers, ensuring safety compliance in industries where the risk of boiler explosions can endanger lives and property.
During the same period, the state government allocated a budget of Rs 22 crore, while inspection fees generated revenue of over Rs 36 crore.
Labour and Employment Minister Balvantsinh Rajput and Minister of State Kunvarjibhai Halpati credited the department's proactive measures for ensuring industrial safety without disrupting production.
Guided by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the directorate continues to focus on effective enforcement of boiler laws, safeguarding workers and assets while promoting industrial growth.
Beyond inspections, the Boiler Directorate is also working towards energy conservation, environmental protection, and training skilled manpower for industries.
Officials stressed that under the Boiler Act 2025, all steam generators with a volumetric capacity above 25 litres, operating at more than 1 kg/cm2 pressure and heating water beyond 100°C, must be registered before use.
The Boiler Directorate is a key technical wing of Gujarat's labour and employment department that oversees the safe use of boilers and steam-generating equipment in industries such as textiles, chemicals, and engineering.
Its primary role is to prevent accidents and safeguard lives and property by ensuring that every boiler in the state is registered, certified, and regularly inspected under the Boiler Act.
The directorate's work ranges from approving new boilers and economisers, conducting periodic safety checks, and enforcing legal provisions to training skilled manpower and promoting energy efficiency.
It also contributes to state revenue through inspection and certification fees, while simultaneously focusing on industrial safety, environmental protection, and uninterrupted production.
By combining strict regulation with technical support, the Boiler Directorate plays a crucial role in balancing Gujarat's rapid industrial growth with worker safety and public welfare.
