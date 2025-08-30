Lady Gaga To Take The Stage At Vmas 2025
Lady Gaga received the most nominations for this year's ceremony, racking up a dozen nods for 'Die With a Smile', 'Abracadabra' and her latest album 'Mayhem', reports 'Variety'.
Bruno Mars trailed behind her with 11 nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with 10, Rose with eight, and Ariana Grande and the Weekend with seven. The ceremony will be aired =on CBS and Paramount+.
As per 'Variety', additional performers include Post Malone, Sombr, Doja Cat, Conan Gray, Alex Warren, DJ Snake, Jelly Roll, J Balvin and Tate McRae. Mariah Carey is set to perform and receive the Video Vanguard Award, while Busta Rhymes will also grace the stage to accept the MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award. Ricky Martin will make VMA history by becoming the first-ever artist to receive the Latin Icon award.
The latest addition to Gaga's schedule comes after the premiere of the Tim Burton-helmed 'Wednesday' earlier this week, where she appeared and announced that her new song 'The Dead Dance' will be released on September 3.
The song's arrival coincides with the release of the second half of the Netflix show on the same day. Gaga is currently in the throes of her“Mayhem Ball” tour, which kicked off in Las Vegas in July, with plans to head down to Miami before swinging back to NYC, Toronto and Chicago before heading overseas for the international leg of the trek.
Earlier, Lady Gaga had penned the new song, 'Dead Dance', for season two of 'Wednesday'. She also appeared in a guest appearance as Rosaline Rotwood, an iconic Nevermore Academy teacher whose mysterious past entwines with Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams in the series.
