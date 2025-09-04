Bihar: Case Filed Against INDIA Bloc Leaders Over Remarks Against PM Modi's Mother
Local resident Satish Chandra Gupta has filed a criminal complaint in the Civil Court, making INDIA Bloc leader Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Mukesh Sahani the main accused.
The complaint also names 100 unidentified persons. The court has fixed September 17 as the next date of hearing.
According to Gupta's lawyer, Brijnandan Singh, the case has been filed under Sections 61(1)(2), 62, 356, 351, and 553 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) Act.
The advocate argued that hundreds of supporters of the INDIA Bloc used“abusive” language against PM Modi and his late mother from the stage, an act which, he said,“hurt the sentiments of crores of Indians.”
Singh added that Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Mukesh Sahani are being held responsible since the remarks were made from their alliance's platform in their presence, which he claimed makes it a cognisable offence.
He further said,“Narendra Modi is a democratically elected Prime Minister. Such remarks are not just a personal insult but also against the values of Indian democracy.”
The incident occurred during a Darbhanga public meeting of the INDIA Bloc, attended by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, Mukesh Sahani, Dipankar Bhattacharya and many other leaders.
A man identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza used objectionable words for PM Modi and his late mother from the stage.
The video went viral on social media, sparking criticism.
Rizvi was later arrested from the Singhwada block in Darbhanga.
Following the incident, the BJP's Bihar unit called for a statewide bandh to protest against the India Bloc.
Senior leaders, including BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal, former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, and many other leaders, protested on the streets on Thursday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment