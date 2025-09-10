Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • Assistant Professor, English, University of Northern British Columbia
Dr. Taylor Morphett's research focuses on the histories and pedagogies of writing. Her research considers how literature formed as a concept within English vernacular writing and how this categorization influenced university writing pedagogies. To do this work, her research and methods have spanned literary, composition, and educational studies, taking a historical and critical approach to the underlying assumptions about how we conceptualize and teach writing at the post-secondary level.

Experience
  • 2024–present Assistant Professor , University of Northern British Columbia
  • 2023–2024 Instructor, Kwantlen Polytechnic University
Education
  • 2023 Simon Fraser University, PhD in English

