Taylor Morphett
-
Assistant Professor, English,
University of Northern British Columbia
Dr. Taylor Morphett's research focuses on the histories and pedagogies of writing. Her research considers how literature formed as a concept within English vernacular writing and how this categorization influenced university writing pedagogies. To do this work, her research and methods have spanned literary, composition, and educational studies, taking a historical and critical approach to the underlying assumptions about how we conceptualize and teach writing at the post-secondary level.Experience
-
2024–present
Assistant Professor , University of Northern British Columbia
2023–2024
Instructor, Kwantlen Polytechnic University
-
2023
Simon Fraser University, PhD in English
