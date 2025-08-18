403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spain Premier pledges 'climate pact' on visit to fire-hit area
(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday pledged a "national pact" to address the climate emergency during a visit to Ourense, a region in the northwest grappling with severe wildfires.
Spain is now in its third week of heatwave alerts, with firefighters battling blazes across the northwest and western regions. Army units have been deployed to assist, while France and Italy have sent water-bombing planes to a nearby airbase near Salamanca to aid firefighting efforts.
Sanchez said the government aims to establish the foundations of the national climate pact by September to mitigate and adapt to the climate crisis. He also emphasized doing "everything possible and even more" to help fire victims return to normal life.
The hardest-hit areas include Castile and Leon, Galicia, Asturias, and Extremadura. Meteorologists expect Spain to remain under heat alerts until Monday, with record-high temperatures significantly increasing wildfire risks. Experts note that human-driven climate change is intensifying, prolonging, and increasing the frequency of extreme heat, which fuels forest fires.
Spain is now in its third week of heatwave alerts, with firefighters battling blazes across the northwest and western regions. Army units have been deployed to assist, while France and Italy have sent water-bombing planes to a nearby airbase near Salamanca to aid firefighting efforts.
Sanchez said the government aims to establish the foundations of the national climate pact by September to mitigate and adapt to the climate crisis. He also emphasized doing "everything possible and even more" to help fire victims return to normal life.
The hardest-hit areas include Castile and Leon, Galicia, Asturias, and Extremadura. Meteorologists expect Spain to remain under heat alerts until Monday, with record-high temperatures significantly increasing wildfire risks. Experts note that human-driven climate change is intensifying, prolonging, and increasing the frequency of extreme heat, which fuels forest fires.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment