Léandre Bassolé Officially Takes Helm Of African Development Bank's Regional Office For Central Africa

Léandre Bassolé, the new Director General of the African Development Bank Group's ( ) Regional Office for Development, Integration, and Business Delivery for Central Africa, officially took office on 27 August 2025, in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Bassolé presented his letters of introduction to Oumarou Chinmoun, Secretary General of the Cameroonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representing Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella. Discussions between the two figures highlighted the Bank's strategic role in the development of Cameroon and the sub-region.

“We understand that you are here as a son, as a brother, and as a friend,” said Chinmoun.“I must tell you how pleased our government is that the Bank has chosen our country to host its headquarters in the sub-region.”

He added:“At the sub-regional level, we welcome your support in the implementation of economic and financial programmes. Given the challenges posed by the crisis in the global financial architecture, the support of the African Development Bank represents added value that helps to strengthen the resilience of our countries when confronted with various shocks.”

The day after taking office (28 August), Bassolé was officially welcomed by Alamine Ousmane Mey, Minister of Economy, Planning, and Regional Development, and Governor of the Bank for Cameroon. Their discussions focused on the state of cooperation, the progress of existing projects, and the prospects for new commitments in support of the National Development Strategy 2030.

“I greatly appreciate the quality of our cooperative relationship with the Bank Group,” said Mey.“We have 24 active projects in priority development-related sectors, with a focus on implementing integrated projects that will have a real impact on the economy and the quality of life of our population.”

Bassolé, meanwhile, emphasised the Bank's priority to strengthen its operational presence, accelerate project implementation, and increase the impact of said projects in the seven countries covered by the regional office (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, DRC and Chad).

“The African Development Bank's strategy is to roll out all our regional operations from Cameroon and make Yaoundé a centre of excellence,” he said.“Our commitments in the country now amount to around $2.2 billion, with nearly 50 per cent in transport, followed by energy and agriculture.”

He concluded:“We will work hand-in-hand to develop projects and programmes that meet the aspirations of the Cameroonian authorities and contribute, in a sustainable way, to improving the living conditions of the population.”

As of 30 June 2025, the African Development Bank Group's portfolio in Cameroon comprised 24 projects worth $2.2 billion. Across the Central Africa region, it represents 130 operations, including around 40 regional and multinational projects, totalling over $5 billion.

Léandre Bassolé, Director General of the Regional Office for Development, Integration, and Business Delivery for Central Africa, presents his letters of introduction to Oumarou Chinmoun, Secretary General of the Cameroonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representing Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella, on 27 August 2025 in Yaoundé



Léandre Bassolé, Director General of the Regional Office for Development, Integration, and Business Delivery for Central Africa, meets Alamine Ousmane Mey, Cameroon's Minister of Economy, Planning, and Regional Development, and Governor of the Bank for Cameroon, on 28 August in Yaoundé



