Brooklyn's First Deaf & Deafblind Museum & Research Center To Open With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony On September 12

Historic 65th Anniversary Celebration Ushers in Groundbreaking Deaf & DeafBlind Museum

- Dr. Julia SilvestriBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf (SFDS) is proud to announce the official opening of Brooklyn's first Deaf & DeafBlind Museum & Research Center. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, September 12, 2025, from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at 260 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11225, as part of SFDS's historic 65th Anniversary Celebration.The celebration will bring together invited press, elected officials, members of the disability community, alumni, SFDS board members past and present, and past executive directors for this historic milestone. Brooklyn's first museum and research center is dedicated to the history, legacy, and lived experiences of Deaf and DeafBlind communities.Curated by Dr. Julia Silvestri, the Museum & Research Center is the first of its kind in New York City, connecting past, present, and future through community stories, archives, and artistic expression.“Now is the time to recognize, support, and celebrate our culture and community,” said Dr. Julia Silvestri, Curator of the Museum & Research Center.“This museum was created to honor our history and ensure that Deaf and DeafBlind voices are preserved and accessible for generations to come. Every artifact, book, and piece of artwork represents resilience, pride, and progress.”“Opening this museum & research center during our 65th Anniversary reflects the legacy of St. Francis de Sales and the future we envision,” said Dr. Jodi L. Falk, Executive Director of St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf.“For decades, SFDS has been dedicated to barrier-free education and communication access. Brooklyn's Deaf & DeafBlind Museum & Research Center extends that mission, creating a space where our students, families, and the world can learn, study, and celebrate the richness of our communities.”Museum HighlightsThe Brooklyn Deaf & DeafBlind Museum & Research Center will feature:SFDS History & NYC Deaf/DeafBlind HistoryA research center with textbooks, journals, and archival materialsA curated collection of books by Deaf and DeafBlind authors, and works highlighting Deaf and DeafBlind charactersVisual and Tactile Art by Deaf and DeafBlind artistsAbout Brooklyn's Deaf & DeafBlind Museum & Research CenterBrooklyn's Deaf & DeafBlind Museum & Research Center is the borough's first museum and the only research center dedicated to the history and culture of Deaf and DeafBlind people, with a special focus on NYC's DDB community. Through exhibitions, archives, and public programming, the Center preserves community memory and ensures accessibility in every aspect of its work.About St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf (SFDS)Founded in 1960, St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf educates the whole child through a multimodal–multilingual approach in a barrier-free environment, empowering students to grow academically, linguistically, physically, socially, and emotionally. Learn more at .

