U.S. Invisible Orthodontics Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 Rising Malocclusion Cases And AI-Driven Innovations Fueling Expansion

The U.S. invisible orthodontics market size was estimated at USD 3.52 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 39.76 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 31.6% from 2025 to 2033

Invisible orthodontics refers to teeth-straightening treatments that use clear or hidden appliances, such as clear aligners or lingual braces, to improve dental alignment without being visibly noticeable. The rising incidence of malocclusion is one of the factors boosting market growth.

According to an article published by the American Association of Orthodontists in April 2025, nearly 65% of the U.S. population experiences some form of malocclusion, ranging from mild to severe cases. While not all individuals require immediate orthodontic correction, untreated bite irregularities can lead to complications such as difficulty chewing, speech issues, jaw pain, and an increased risk of dental decay over time. This growing awareness of the long-term effects of malocclusion is fueling demand for effective yet discreet treatment options.

Growing adoption of AI-driven treatment planning boosts case acceptance and fuels the market. According to the Overjet article published in April 2025, Overjet, a U.S.-based dental AI company, reported a 10-20% increase in treatment approvals following the adoption of its AI-powered imaging tools. These tools enhance diagnostic clarity by overlaying detailed annotations on dental scans, allowing patients to better understand their oral health and proposed aligner treatments. In a market where aesthetic outcomes and clear communication influence patient decisions, such technology helps build trust and accelerates commitment to treatment. As a result, AI is becoming a vital asset in enhancing patient engagement and supporting the continued expansion of invisible orthodontics adoption nationwide.

Increasing awareness in the U.S. drives market growth. According to American Association of Orthodontists article published in June 2024, In the 2023-24 fiscal year, the American Association of Orthodontists' (AAO) Consumer Awareness Program achieved record-breaking engagement over 1.2 billion ad impressions across digital platforms and 10 million unique visitors to highlighting significant public interest in bite issues, including malocclusion.

This campaign featured targeted efforts like myth-busting videos ("Straight Talk") addressing misaligned bites, partnerships with influencers, and family-focused content (e.g., the Holderness Family video), and a dedicated "Science of Smiles" series emphasizing early diagnosis and orthodontist-led care. Such initiatives underscore growing public understanding that malocclusion isn't merely cosmetic; it affects oral health, function, and overall well-being, driving more people to seek orthodontic evaluation and treatment.

A technologically advanced product launched by the key player drives market growth. For instance, in May 2025, Align Technology Inc. introduced a new Invisalign system equipped with mandibular advancement and occlusal blocks in the U.S. and Canadian markets. This latest version addresses Class II malocclusions by promoting lower jaw advancement while simultaneously correcting tooth alignment. Notably, it's the first Invisalign product to incorporate solid occlusal blocks, which enhance the aligner's durability, promote better jaw engagement, and enable earlier treatment of mandibular positioning, according to the company.

Moreover, in May 2024, OrthoFX, established by a group of seasoned experts in the dental industry, unveiled its next-generation clear aligner product, NiTime Clear Aligners. This innovative system stands out as the first and only clear aligner solution specifically developed for reduced daily wear time, and it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). NiTime is now available across the country for orthodontic professionals to treat all dental malocclusion classes. The company plans to present this cutting-edge material at the upcoming American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

