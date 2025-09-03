Axes And Os Presents: Tails, Tales, And Ales! A Celebration Of Books, Brews, And Community

Tails, Tales, and Ales

- Tara Hampton, Founder/CEO of Axes and Os, VA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Axes and Os , Northern Virginia's premier urban axe bar and entertainment venue, is excited to announce its upcoming community event, Tails, Tales, and Ales! This unique celebration will take place on Sunday, September 21, 2025, from 12 PM to 5 PM at 21680 Ridgetop Circle, Suite 125, Sterling, VA.The afternoon will feature an extraordinary mix of local authors, artisans, food, craft beer, and pet adoptions, all coming together to create an unforgettable experience for the Loudoun community.A Festival with a PurposeAt its heart, Tails, Tales, and Ales is more than just a book and craft fair. The event supports local animal rescue organizations, with 100% of vendor donations going directly to benefit shelter pets in need.Highlights of the Event● Meet the Authors: Over 30–50 writers will be on site to sign books, share stories, and inspire future authors.● Featured Authors include: Retired Chief Steven A. Sund of the United States Capitol Police, author of "Courage Under Fire: The Definitive Account from Inside the Capitol on January 6th", a widely recognized bestseller. John Binks, technologist and author specializing in management in the age of artificial intelligence, with several award-winning, bestselling titles including "Bots & Bosses". And Bryan Nowak, acclaimed American author of horror, mystery, and science fiction, known for his award-winning, bestselling novels such as "Crimson Tassels", "Riapoke", "The Dramatic Dead", "The Reverent Dead", "The Bagorian Chronicles", "Usurper's Throne", and many more.● Workshops & Breakouts: A special VIP session,“So You Want to Write a Book”, will be hosted from 2–3 PM.● Pet Adoptions: Partnering with Friends of Homeless Animals, attendees will have the chance to meet adoptable pets and support local rescue efforts.● Food & Drink: Local food, specialty ales, and theme drinks will keep guests refreshed and energized.● Family-Friendly Fun: Expect live entertainment, face painting, raffles, and even a chance for guests to try axe throwing!Free to the Public – Vendor Opportunities Still Open. The event is on Facebook :The event is free to attend. Authors and vendors may secure a spot with a $25 charitable donation.About Axes and OsAxes and Os is more than just an axe-throwing venue, it's a place where community and creativity meet. Hosting unique events, local showcases, and unforgettable gatherings, Axes and Os is proud to serve Sterling and the greater Loudoun County area.

