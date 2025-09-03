Kazakhstan And Germany Probe Into Tourism Cooperation Build-Up

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with a delegation from the German Tourism Association (DRV), as well as leading tour operators from Germany, to discuss cooperation in the field of tourism, Trend reports.

Opening the meeting, Kosherbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan places a high premium on bolstering socio-economic connections with the Federal Republic of Germany, and tourism holds a key position in the growth of their partnership.

“For Kazakhstan, tourism is not only an economic sector but also a bridge of trust between peoples. Cooperation with Germany opens new horizons for promoting our country in the European market. Discussing the possibility of holding the DRV Destination Forum in Kazakhstan is an important step towards strengthening mutual interest and developing partnership,” noted the deputy premier.

The heart of the meeting revolved around the bright prospects for putting Kazakhstan on the map as a tourist hotspot in the German market, while also chewing the fat about the golden opportunity to host the DRV Destination Forum in our neck of the woods come 2026.

Norbert Andreas Fiebig, President of the German Tourism Association DRV, noted that Kazakhstan represents great interest for the German tourism market due to its unique nature, cultural heritage, and modern infrastructural capabilities.

“We are pleased with the opportunity to visit Kazakhstan and see its tourism potential with our own eyes. The unique nature, rich history, and modern development of the country make it an attractive destination for German tourists. German tourists spend more than 85 billion euros on travel, and we are confident that Kazakhstan can take a worthy place among popular destinations,” he emphasized.

The program of the German delegation's visit includes visits to Astana, Almaty, and Baikonur, where they'll have the chance to get the lay of the land regarding Kazakhstan's tourism potential and explore avenues for joint projects that could really take off.

Kosherbayev concluded the discussion by expressing his belief that the combined efforts of Germany and Kazakhstan will help to deepen the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Kazakhstan has found its footing among the top 50 foreign trade partners of Germany, landing in the 43rd spot in 2024. Moreover, Kazakhstan is regarded as a key partner of the FRG in Central Asia: the nation holds the lion's share, accounting for 83 percent of the total volume of Germany's foreign trade with all countries in the region.

The compendium of bilateral undertakings encompasses 63 initiatives aggregating in excess of $54.4 billion. A total of 32 initiatives, aggregating to a financial outlay of $1.1 billion, have been successfully executed, while an additional 12 are currently undergoing active deployment phases. Among the successfully executed initiatives is the infrastructural development.