Steve Aoki & Gabry Ponte Dare Ravers To Dance Like Nobody Is Watching On New Single ‘Stewpid’
Label: Armada Music
One year after their explosive debut collaboration, dance music heavyweights Steve Aoki and Gabry Ponte reunite to unleash new single ‘Stewpid’ on Armada Music.
Channelling festival season energy 365 days a year, ‘Stewpid’ is an upbeat dancefloor anthem that thrives on party adrenaline and zero self-consciousness. Lucious dance-pop vocals leave a lasting impression with smooth breakbeats nodding to a warm glow of nostalgia, and a four-to-the-floor rhythm that is irresistibly uplifting.
“Gabry and I always have a blast together,” says Steve Aoki. “Last year’s collab lit up dancefloors, and when our paths crossed again, we knew we had to run it back. Stewpid is pure fun, high-energy chaos.”
In today’s hyper-curated, Insta-worthy era, ‘Stewpid’ is a reminder that dance music has always been about those unfiltered moments of pure, unapologetic fun. Getting lost in the beat and experiencing lifelong dancefloor memories take place in real-time.
Gabry Ponte recalls early demos immediately sparking a core summer memory: “That sunny, euphoric energy instantly brought me back to the night Steve and I shared the stage at Praja in Gallipoli. Letting loose, soaking up the crowd’s energy, and feeling dance music in its purest form.”
Adding: “I’m stoked for the release of my new collab with Steve! Working with him last year was an absolute blast. We poured our hearts into this new track, and I'm pretty sure it's gonna be lit!”
If anyone can shake up dancefloors, it’s Steve Aoki and Gabry Ponte. Two-time Grammy-nominated DJ, producer, fashion designer and entrepreneur Steve Aoki is a modern icon of electronic music. Notoriously adored for his serotonin-surging live performances, the Dim Mak label boss is a must-see headliner at the world’s biggest events, from Tomorrowland festival to Coachella, and a go-to name in the studio amongst fellow revered collaborators, from David Guetta, AFROJACK and Armin van Buuren to Kid Cudi and Linkin Park.
Of the same legendary status is Gabry Ponte. A founding member of Eiffel 65, responsible from Grammy-nominated record ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee),’ Gabry Ponte remains at the top of his league with over 6 billion streams to his name and a catalogue of A-list collaborations with Tïesto, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and more. 2025 has proven a record-breaking year so far for Italy’s highest streamed DJ/producer, leading San Marino to the grand finale of The Eurovision Song Contest, before becoming the first DJ to headline Milan’s iconic San Siro stadium to a sold-out crowd of 56,000 party-goers.
Steve Aoki x Gabry Ponte ‘Stewpid’ is out now on Armada Music.
