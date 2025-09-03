Banzai To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 27Th Annual Global Investment Conference On September 8, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the“Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced that Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 8-11, 2025, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 8-11, 2025

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City

Format: In-person one-on-one Meetings, Pre-recorded Presentation

Attendees: Joe Davy, Founder and CEO

Presentation Available to Conference Attendees on Demand: 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time Monday, September 8, 2025

Conference Website: Click here

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Banzai management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright conference representative or email your request to at ... or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai has over 140,000 customers including RBC, Dell Technologies, New York Life, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, and ActiveCampaign. Learn more at . For investors, please visit .

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

...



Media

Nancy Norton

Chief Legal Officer, Banzai

...