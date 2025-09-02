September Lunar Events: When And Where To Watch Blood Moon, Eclipse, And Moon Phases In Mississippi

MENAFN - Live Mint) The September full moon stands out this year because it matches up with a total lunar eclipse - the so-called blood moon. Clarion Ledger notes the full moon hits on Sunday, September 7, with peak brightness around 1:09 p.m. CT. Most of the planet gets a show. It will not be visible in Mississippi, but the moon itself will not disappear. It will still glow brightly in the nights before and after. This full moon carries the traditional Harvest name, also called the Corn Moon

What is Blood Moon?

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon slips into Earth's shadow. Sunlight bends through Earth's atmosphere and hits the surface, giving off a red or brown tint. Smoke, haze, and even seasonal dust can make it look darker. Some use the term for fall moons in general, when leaves are red. This year's eclipse runs September 7 from 10:28 a.m. to 3:55 p.m. CT. Totality lasts 82 minutes, between 12:30 and 1:52 p.m. CT, Clarion Ledger and Space report. North and South America won't see much. Jackson will have to wait until March 3, 2026, for a full view of the next one.

September lunar events

Phases and fall timing: The moon follows a 29-and-a-half-day rhythm. For September, the phases line up like this: full moon September 7, last quarter September 14, new moon September 21, first quarter September 29. Rare“blue moons” - two full moons in one month - do not come often. The next lands on May 31, 2026, according to Clarion Ledger. Fall officially begins on September 22 with the autumnal equinox. Meteorologists count September 1 instead. Either way, Mississippi likely stays warm until October. Long-term averages put daily highs near 77°F and lows around 53°F. The Hunter's Moon, October's full moon, comes next - October 6.

FAQs When is the September full moon in Mississippi?

Sunday, September 7, 2025, with peak illumination at 1:09 p.m. CT.

Will Mississippi see the total lunar eclipse?

No, the total eclipse won't be visible in Mississippi.

What is a Corn Moon?

It is the traditional name for the September full moon, marking harvest time.

When is the next total lunar eclipse visible from Jackson?

March 3, 2026.

When does fall start in 2025?

The autumnal equinox is Monday, September 22, though meteorologists use September 1 as the start of fall.