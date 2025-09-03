Madrigal Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Morgan Stanley 23Rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed here or by visiting Madrigal's Investor Relations Events and Presentations page . A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.
About Madrigal
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal's medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra is the first and only medication approved by both the FDA and European Commission for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c). For more information, visit .
Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, ...
Media Contact
Christopher Frates, ...
