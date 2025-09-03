Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Georgian PM reveals readiness to fulfill all EU’S demands if they logical

Georgian PM reveals readiness to fulfill all EU’S demands if they logical


2025-09-03 07:56:03
(MENAFN) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said his government is willing to meet all of the European Union’s requirements, provided they are “reasonable,” according to media reports.

Speaking after the Foreign Ministry submitted a report on EU recommendations to Brussels on Aug. 31, Kobakhidze addressed conditions tied to Georgia’s visa-free regime, including repealing the “foreign agents” law and relaxing restrictions on LGBT-related matters.

“We are absolutely ready to fulfill all reasonable demands, but it is necessary to justify that they are logical,” he said. Kobakhidze noted that some EU demands had already been fully implemented, while others seemed unreasonable and lacked clear explanation. He specifically questioned laws on “Transparency of Foreign Influence” and “Protection of Family Values and Minors,” asking why same-sex couples should be allowed to adopt children.

The EU granted Georgia candidate status in December 2023, setting political and legal conditions for further integration, with Brussels emphasizing that human rights and democratic reforms will be key to progress.

MENAFN03092025000045017281ID1110011479

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search