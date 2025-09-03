Putin Hails Republic of Congo as "Reliable" Partner

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-03 07:56:00
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday referred to the Republic of Congo as a "reliable, time-tested friend and partner" during his meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso in Beijing.

"Working together with Congo is one of the priorities of our foreign policy activities in Africa," Putin stated, underscoring Moscow's determination to deepen its relations with the central African nation.

The Russian president also vowed to broaden educational opportunities for Congolese citizens, highlighting that students and young professionals from Congo are already receiving training in Russia. He added that Moscow is prepared to not only sustain but also enhance the number of Congolese individuals seeking education in the Russian Federation.

Putin's remarks came at the close of his four-day visit to China, where he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, took part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of World War II’s conclusion, and engaged in multiple bilateral talks with other global leaders.

