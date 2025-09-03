Putin Hails Republic of Congo as "Reliable" Partner
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday referred to the Republic of Congo as a "reliable, time-tested friend and partner" during his meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso in Beijing.
"Working together with Congo is one of the priorities of our foreign policy activities in Africa," Putin stated, underscoring Moscow's determination to deepen its relations with the central African nation.
The Russian president also vowed to broaden educational opportunities for Congolese citizens, highlighting that students and young professionals from Congo are already receiving training in Russia. He added that Moscow is prepared to not only sustain but also enhance the number of Congolese individuals seeking education in the Russian Federation.
Putin's remarks came at the close of his four-day visit to China, where he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, took part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of World War II’s conclusion, and engaged in multiple bilateral talks with other global leaders.
"Working together with Congo is one of the priorities of our foreign policy activities in Africa," Putin stated, underscoring Moscow's determination to deepen its relations with the central African nation.
The Russian president also vowed to broaden educational opportunities for Congolese citizens, highlighting that students and young professionals from Congo are already receiving training in Russia. He added that Moscow is prepared to not only sustain but also enhance the number of Congolese individuals seeking education in the Russian Federation.
Putin's remarks came at the close of his four-day visit to China, where he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, took part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of World War II’s conclusion, and engaged in multiple bilateral talks with other global leaders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment