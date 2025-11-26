Enemies Intensify Attacks Near Huliaipole, Trying To Block Logistics

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, this was stated on television by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces.

“The situation around Huliaipole is hazardous. The enemy is constantly increasing the number of assaults. This is a ten-kilometer zone to Huliaipole,” he said.

According to Voloshyn, the enemy is trying to approach the settlement of Zatyshshia, which is even closer to the front line.

“Over the past day [November 24], there were also combat clashes there. The enemy is trying not only to approach Huliaipole, but also to cut off the logistics route that runs from the Dnipropetrovsk region to Huliaipole, from north to south near the village of Varvarivka,” the spokesman said.

Russians attack Kharkiv region with missiles, guided aerial bombs, and drones yesterday

Voloshyn noted that the situation in the Varvarivka area remains difficult because the enemy is attempting to break through to the settlement itself; however, the fighting is currently taking place in the nearby windbreaks.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in the direction of Dobropillia and Huliaipole, near Vesele, Zatyshshia, Zelenyi Hai, and Vysoke.

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine