Türkiye's Exports Hit USD178.1B in 2025
(MENAFN) Türkiye's exports reached $178.1 billion in the first eight months of 2025, marking a 4.3% year-on-year increase, according to the Turkish Trade Ministry's report on Wednesday.
In the same period, the nation's imports climbed 5.6%, totaling $238.2 billion.
As a result, Türkiye's foreign trade deficit widened to $60 billion between January and August, a 9.6% increase from the previous year.
The country's export-to-import coverage ratio fell to 74.8%, compared to 75.7% during the same stretch in 2022.
In August, however, exports saw a slight dip of 0.9%, dropping to $21.8 billion. Meanwhile, imports contracted by 3.9%, reaching $25.96 billion.
The foreign trade gap narrowed in August, falling by 16.7% to $4.16 billion. The export-import coverage ratio improved to 83.9%, up from 81.5% the previous month.
