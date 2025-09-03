Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye's Exports Hit USD178.1B in 2025

Türkiye's Exports Hit USD178.1B in 2025


2025-09-03 07:51:47
(MENAFN) Türkiye's exports reached $178.1 billion in the first eight months of 2025, marking a 4.3% year-on-year increase, according to the Turkish Trade Ministry's report on Wednesday.

In the same period, the nation's imports climbed 5.6%, totaling $238.2 billion.

As a result, Türkiye's foreign trade deficit widened to $60 billion between January and August, a 9.6% increase from the previous year.

The country's export-to-import coverage ratio fell to 74.8%, compared to 75.7% during the same stretch in 2022.

In August, however, exports saw a slight dip of 0.9%, dropping to $21.8 billion. Meanwhile, imports contracted by 3.9%, reaching $25.96 billion.

The foreign trade gap narrowed in August, falling by 16.7% to $4.16 billion. The export-import coverage ratio improved to 83.9%, up from 81.5% the previous month.

MENAFN03092025000045017169ID1110011472

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search