Who Is Meghana Lakhani? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Esha Deol's Husband Bharat Takhtani's New Girlfriend

Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat Takhtani has found a new life partner. He's dating Meghana Lakhani. Both Bharat and Meghana have confirmed this on social media. Find out who Meghana Lakhani is

Bharat Takhtani's new girlfriend's full name is Meghana Lakhani Talreja. This is the name on her LinkedIn profile. According to her, she is a serial entrepreneur and has worked in several industries worldwide for almost 15 years.

Meghana Lakhani Talreja has written Dubai, United Arab Emirates in her LinkedIn profile bio. Assuming this, she lives in Dubai. However, according to her startup One Modern World, she was born in Spain.Meghana has a BA in Arts and Promotion from the University of the Arts London. She has an MBA degree from IE Business School. From 2007 to 2012, she served as a manager at Jet Airways in Spain. Later, she worked with Emirates Airways as a business analyst and developer. Then she was the General Manager at VFS Global.Meghana Lakhani Talreja also works as a presenter on TV. However, it has also been clarified from the official page of her startup One Modern World that she works on TV in her free time. If you look at her LinkedIn profile, she does many things. Meghana Lakhani is very active on Instagram. She has 81.6 thousand followers here.In 2018, Meghana Lakhani stepped into the business world with the launch of the fashion marketplace Sukisimo in Madrid, Spain. She was its co-founder. Later, she started her startup MTL Worldwide (for positive change in the environment). Four years later, she launched another startup, Optus App (a sustainability app for consumers). After this, Meghana Lakhani became the Group Commercial Director of EC[H]O, and in June 2019, her third startup, One Modern World, came along, which supplies sustainable and eco-friendly products in the UAE. She is also the head of the sales department of PVG OOKA.