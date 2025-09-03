Putin Acknowledges North Korean Troop Involvement in Ukraine War
(MENAFN) In a significant development during his visit to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that North Korean soldiers had entered the ongoing Ukraine conflict at the direction of their leader, Kim Jong Un.
Speaking on Wednesday during a bilateral meeting with Kim at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse—following China’s “Victory Day” military parade in Beijing—Putin referred to the North Korean troops as “courageous” and commended their role in the war.
This marks the first public admission by the Russian leader that North Korean forces were actively involved in the war effort, and notably, that their participation came specifically at Kim's request.
Their involvement was described by Putin as part of a growing and deepening alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang.
During the talks, Kim emphasized his intention to prioritize the “prospects for developing relations” with Russia.
He expressed satisfaction at the opportunity to personally meet with Putin, stating: “I am very pleased that today we have the opportunity to talk about our relations, about interaction, about prospects, about the development of these relations, and that I have the opportunity to meet with you alone,” as reported by a Russian state-controlled news agency.
Putin highlighted the evolving nature of relations between the two nations, noting that ties had assumed a “special trusting and friendly character, an allied character.”
He also pointed out that North Korean special units were involved in the defense of Russia’s Kursk region, engaged in combat against Ukrainian forces.
Putin attributed this deployment directly to Kim’s initiative, stating: “On your initiative, as is well known, your special forces took part in the liberation of the Kursk region, in full accordance with our new agreement,” and praised them for fighting “courageously and heroically.”
Concluding his remarks, the Russian president extended a message of appreciation to the North Korean populace, asking Kim to deliver his “warmest words of gratitude to all the people” of North Korea.
