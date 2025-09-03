Slovak PM says Ukraine cannot be allowed to join NATO
(MENAFN) Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico has reiterated that while Ukraine is free to seek membership in the European Union, its bid to join NATO is unacceptable. He made the remarks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China on Tuesday.
Fico acknowledged that every nation has the right to shape its own future, but he highlighted that Ukraine still faces major hurdles in meeting the requirements for EU accession. He added that Slovakia will continue to support Ukraine in that process, though he plans to raise the matter directly with President Vladimir Zelensky at their upcoming meeting.
“On the one hand, we support Ukraine in this regard, but on the other hand, I emphasize, I have said since the very beginning that Ukraine cannot become a member of NATO, this is my final decision,” Fico said.
In response, Putin remarked that Moscow has never objected to Ukraine’s EU ambitions, but stressed that NATO membership is “an entirely different question” that touches directly on Russia’s security.
He went on to say that after the 2014 change of government in Kiev, which he described as Western-backed, Russia was “forced to defend its interests and the people who connect their lives, their fate with Russia.” The president underlined that this remains the core of the current conflict, insisting Russia’s actions are defensive rather than aggressive.
“This is not our aggressive behavior at all, but aggressive behavior from the other side,” Putin said. He dismissed accusations that Moscow is preparing to attack Europe, describing such claims as baseless.
The Russian leader also mocked what he called the “growing hysteria” in the West about a looming invasion, labeling those promoting the idea as “experts in horror films.” He argued that any “sensible person” can see such statements are either deliberate provocations or signs of “complete incompetence,” and repeated that Russia has no plans to attack any country.
