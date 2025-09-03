Macron Denounces U.S. Move to Ban Palestinian Officials Visa
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the US decision to deny visas to Palestinian officials ahead of critical UN talks on the Israel-Palestine conflict, labeling it "unacceptable."
In a post shared Tuesday on the US social media platform X, Macron stated: "The American decision not to grant visas to Palestinian officials is unacceptable. We call for this measure to be reversed and for Palestinian representation to be ensured in accordance with the Host Country Agreement."
The French leader also revealed that he had discussed the issue with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with whom he is set to co-chair the Conference on the Two-State Solution in New York on September 22.
"Our objective is clear: to rally the broadest possible international support for the Two-State Solution—the only way to meet the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians," Macron said.
He reiterated that achieving lasting peace in the region requires a permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, large-scale humanitarian assistance to Gaza, and the deployment of a stabilization mission in the enclave. Macron further stressed the importance of disarming the Palestinian group Hamas, excluding it from Gaza's governance, and strengthening the Palestinian Authority.
"No offensive, annexation attempt, or forced displacement of populations will derail the momentum we have created with the Crown Prince—momentum that many partners have already joined," he emphasized.
According to Macron, the upcoming conference is poised to become a "decisive turning point" in efforts to ensure peace and security in the region.
This diplomatic exchange comes after the US revoked visas for top Palestinian officials, including President Mahmoud Abbas, preventing them from attending the UN General Assembly in New York. The decision coincides with growing momentum in Europe to recognize Palestine as a state.
Since October 2023, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has claimed more than 63,500 Palestinian lives, leaving the enclave devastated and facing widespread famine. Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to Gaza. Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in the region.
