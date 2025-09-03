Rajamouli's SSMB29 Begins Global Campaign, Set For 120-Country Release In 2027

Director Rajamouli's SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu, is set against the backdrop of the African jungles and is scheduled for a 2027 release. Filming is currently underway in Kenya. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran play key roles. Rajamouli has kept the film's details largely under wraps.

A pre-look featuring an unrecognizable Mahesh Babu was released on his birthday, promising an update in November. Despite rumors circulating online, Rajamouli hasn't confirmed any plot details. The film is expected to be action-packed, with Mahesh Babu potentially portraying a superhero. Hints suggest the inclusion of Hindu mythological elements.

Rajamouli's Film Update is Here

Currently filming in Kenya, the film boasts a massive 1000 crore budget and is being produced as an international spectacle. Rajamouli has already begun marketing efforts from Kenya. He recently met with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, along with the SSMB29 team, to discuss the film's highlights, production, and release plans. Mudavadi praised Rajamouli on social media, hailing him as one of the world's best directors.

In his post, Mudavadi expressed Kenya's delight in hosting Rajamouli, a director known for exceeding audience expectations. With two decades of experience, Rajamouli is celebrated for his stunning visuals, storytelling, and culturally rich narratives. He chose Kenya for his film with a 120-member crew, with 95% of the African scenes being shot there. Touted as Asia's biggest film, SSMB29 is planned for a grand release in 120 countries, as per Mudavadi's tweet. This meeting effectively launched the global publicity campaign for SSMB29.