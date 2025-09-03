Gold Smuggling Case: ₹102 Crore Penalty Imposed On Ranya Rao

Bengaluru: Actress Ranya Rao, who is currently in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail for her involvement in a high-profile gold smuggling case, along with three other accused, has received a significant setback from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). Investigations have revealed that Ranya Rao and her accomplices smuggled a total of approximately 325 kg of gold from abroad. As a result, DRI has issued notices demanding a combined fine of Rs. 271 crore, marking a major development in the ongoing case and intensifying legal pressure on the accused.

Individual Fines Announced

Ranya Rao, the prime accused, has been asked to pay Rs. 102 crore for smuggling 127 kg of gold. Her associates have also been penalised: Tarun Kondaraju faces a fine of Rs. 63 crore for 72 kg of gold, while Sahil Sakariya Jain and his relative, Bharat Kumar Jain, have each been fined Rs. 53 crore for 63 kg of smuggled gold. DRI officials personally visited the jail on Tuesday, serving the accused with a detailed 250-page notice along with approximately 2,500 pages of supporting documents, sources said.

Background Of The Case

Ranya Rao was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on March 3, while attempting to smuggle gold from abroad. Officials recovered 14 kg 213 grams of gold worth Rs. 12.56 crore from her possession. Subsequent raids at her residence led to the seizure of Rs. 2.67 crore in unaccounted cash and gold jewellery valued at Rs. 2.06 crore.

Following these discoveries, her associates, Tarun Kondaraju, Sahil Sakariya Jain, and Bharat Kumar Jain, were also arrested for their involvement in the operation. Given the severity of the crime, the COFEPOSA Act was invoked, which prevents bail for one year. All four accused have now been in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail for the past six months.

Ranya Rao's Assets Seized By ED

In addition to DRI fines, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already attached properties worth Rs. 34.12 crore belonging to Ranya Rao in Bengaluru and Tumkur districts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED continues to probe her financial activities as part of the broader investigation into the gold smuggling network.