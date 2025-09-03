UK Defense Secretary Lands in Ukraine's Capital for Talks
(MENAFN) UK Defense Secretary John Healey landed in Ukraine's capital on Wednesday for high-stakes discussions with Ukrainian officials.
In a statement posted on the US social media platform X, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Glad to welcome UK Defence Secretary (John Healey) to Ukraine."
Shmyhal revealed that he and Healey are set to hold talks aimed at finalizing key issues ahead of the upcoming Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in London. The ministers are also expected to discuss collaborative defense initiatives between their nations.
"We are preparing important bilateral decisions that will strengthen the defense capabilities of our countries," Shmyhal stated, though he did not provide further details.
The Ukraine Defense Contact Group, often referred to as the Ramstein format, was established by the U.S. in 2022 to unify military aid efforts for Ukraine. It now includes more than 50 countries, working in concert to support Kyiv’s defense against Russia’s ongoing invasion.
According to Suspline, Ukraine's state-run broadcaster, the next session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is slated for September 9, citing a spokesman from the German Federal Defense Ministry.
