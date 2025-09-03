Putin-Modi Optics Steal The Show At China's SCO Summit

MENAFN - Asia Times) The 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin concluded on September 1 with a defining image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly engaging with Russian President Vladimir Putin and host Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The symbolism was unmistakable – three leaders, each navigating fraught relations with the US, projecting unity at a pivotal geopolitical juncture.

The summit underscored the interplay of geopolitics, optics and strategic signaling, with Russia taking particular care to highlight its partnership with India. Putin's gestures went beyond cordiality-he reportedly insisted on traveling with Modi, waiting nearly ten minutes for him before their joint departure in the Russian leader's armoured Aurus limousine. Modi later amplified the moment on social media.

These deliberate optics and signaling reflected Moscow's effort to foreground its closeness with New Delhi at a time of heightened international isolation over the Ukraine conflict. They also intersected with broader narratives: While Washington continues to allege that India's energy trade indirectly sustains Russia's war effort, Moscow's actions at Tianjin simultaneously reinforced India's role as an indispensable partner and highlighted New Delhi's determination to pursue diplomacy firmly grounded in national interest.

Putin referred to Modi as a“dear friend” and described Russia's ties with India as special and trusting. The two leaders spoke privately for nearly an hour. According to his foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, Putin is scheduled to visit India in December for the 23rd Annual Summit.

This deepening personal diplomacy underscores a broader strategic calculus. At a time when Russia is increasingly dependent on China due to the Ukraine war, why did Moscow so visibly highlight its ties with India at a gathering where Beijing loomed large?

Founded in 2001, the SCO has expanded from six to 10 members, with additional observers and dialogue partners spanning three continents. Today, it represents 26 countries covering over 65% of Eurasia and 42% of the world's population, making it the largest transregional organization by territory and population .

While India is a full member, China and Russia dominate the SCO. For China, the organization serves as both a diplomatic platform and a mechanism to balance global power dynamics.

Beijing blends security cooperation, economic assistance and soft diplomacy - most visibly through the Belt and Road Initiative - to safeguard domestic security, secure energy and shape a favorable regional order.

This approach has expanded China's influence and, together with strong ties to Russia, enabled it to counter external pressures and challenge Western dominance.