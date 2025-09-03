New High-Grade Gold Zone At Windfall Project
Appendix – Technical Information
The information in this appendix is provided for technical readers and analysts.
Assay Highlights
|
| 0.95 g/t ( 0.028 oz/T ) Au over 22.8 m ( 74.7 ft ) from 58.6 m (192.3 ft), and
8.08 g/t ( 0.236 oz/T ) Au over 8.7 m ( 28.4 ft ) from 139.6 m (458 ft), including
50.32 g/t ( 1.469 oz/T ) Au , 782 g/t Ag , 15% Pb , 2.5% Zn over 1.3 m ( 4.2 ft )
( 62.47 g/t ( 1.824 oz/T ) Au Eq. )*
|
|2.00 g/t ( 0.058 oz/T ) Au over 38.3 m ( 125.5 ft ) from 50.9 m (167 ft).
|
|1.20 g/t ( 0.035 oz/T ) Au over 17.1 m ( 56.0 ft ) from 99 m (324.8 ft).
|
|1.19 g/t ( 0.035 oz/T ) Au over 10.1 m ( 33.3 ft ) from 70.4 m (231 ft).
*Au Eq. uses price assumptions of $3,365/oz Au, $38/oz Ag, $0.85/lb Pb, and $1.25/lb Zn
Geological Setting
- Gold mineralization is hosted in the Windfall Fault Zone within silicified and decalcified breccia in dolomite of the Hamburg Formation. A newly discovered fault 50 m east of Windfall contains high-grade gold, silver, lead, and zinc in carbonate replacement deposit (CRD)-style mineralization. The combination of CRD- and Carlin-style mineralization suggests strong potential for additional high-grade discoveries.
Metallurgical & Permitting Notes
- Four PQ-sized (85 mm / 3.35 in) holes were drilled for metallurgical testing and continuity analysis. Oxidized gold mineralization demonstrated strong cyanide recovery (CN ratios above 60% are considered favorable for heap leach processing). The Windfall area sits on patented claims , which could reduce permitting timelines.
Table 1 : Initial drill assay results from the 2025 drilling program at the Windfall Project
|Drill Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Length
(m)
| Au
(g/t)
| From
(ft)
| To
(ft)
| Length
(ft)
| Au
(oz/T)
| CN Ratio
%
|WF030
|70.4
|80.6
|10.1
|1.19
|231
|264.3
|33.3
|0.035
|69.0%
|incl
|70.9
|72.6
|1.7
|5.39
|232.6
|238.3
|5.7
|0.157
|83.9%
|and
|87.3
|93.9
|6.6
|3.24
|286.4
|308
|21.6
|0.094
|85.8%
|incl
|87.3
|91.3
|4.0
|3.28
|286.4
|299.5
|13.1
|0.096
|85.7%
|and
|124.4
|144.5
|20.1
|0.34
|408
|474.1
|66.1
|0.010
|59.2%
|and
|163.1
|169.8
|6.7
|0.84
|535.2
|557.1
|21.9
|0.025
|71.6%
|incl
|164.5
|167.0
|2.5
|1.62
|539.8
|548
|8.2
|0.047
|72.9%
|WF031
|99.0
|116.1
|17.1
|1.20
|324.8
|380.8
|56.0
|0.035
|72.0%
|incl
|100.6
|103.5
|2.9
|3.45
|330
|339.6
|9.6
|0.101
|80.5%
|WF032
|50.9
|89.2
|38.3
|2.00
|167
|292.5
|125.5
|0.058
|76.5%
|incl
|56.5
|61.9
|5.4
|6.05
|185.3
|203
|17.7
|0.177
|80.6%
|WF033
|58.6
|81.4
|22.8
|0.95
|192.3
|267
|74.7
|0.028
|88.7%
|incl
|60.0
|63.4
|3.4
|1.68
|197
|208
|11.0
|0.049
|83.0%
|incl
|71.0
|74.1
|3.0
|1.71
|233
|243
|10.0
|0.050
|87.4%
|and
|139.6
|148.3
|8.7
|8.08
|458
|486.4
|28.4
|0.236
|93.7%
|incl
|143.4
|145.7
|2.3
|29.70
|470.5
|478
|7.5
|0.867
|99.0%
|incl
|143.8
|145.1
|1.3
|50.32
|471.8
|476
|4.2
|1.469
|75.0%
|Au Eq.
|143.8
|145.1
|1.3
|62.47
|471.8
|476
|4.2
|1.824
|Conversions from imperial units to metric may not sum due to rounding.
Figures
Figure 1 : Map of Eureka Property showing Windfall, Lookout Mountain, and Ruby Hill Mine
Figure 2 : Windfall drill map with intercept highlights
Figure 3 : Cross-section of WF033 showing CRD- and Carlin-style mineralization
Figure 4 : PQ drill core photo from WF033 high-grade interval
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
