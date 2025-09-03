Great American Media Creates Must-Read Book Lists to Ignite Passion for Reading and Authentic, Values-Based Storytelling

Great American Media's Must-Read Book Lists to Ignite Passion for Storytelling

- Bill Abbott, CEO of Great American MediaWASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world hooked on screens and struggling with reading, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Journal are dropping their must-read book lists just in time for National Read a Book Day on September 6 and International Literacy Day on September 8. These days inspire readers to dive into a gripping story, explore American history, or tackle literacy challenges in their local communities head-on. Shockingly, 54% of U.S. adults read at or below a 6th-grade level, and 64% of 4th graders aren't proficient readers, according to the National Literacy Institute. That's why Great American Media and Great American Journal curated a vibrant list of page-turners for readers of all ages, perfect for sparking joy, igniting curiosity, and cultivating a passion for storytelling.The Great American Journal list includes: "Once Upon a Christmas Carol" by Melody Carlson; "Just Keep Going" by Lynn Smith; "The Peppered Sky" by Sarah Doran; "Two Seconds Too Late" by Dani Pettrey; "Anticipating Heaven" by Dr. Pamela Pyle and "Girl on the Bathroom Floor," by Amber Emily Smith."Reading is more than a beloved American pastime – it's a gateway that grants every individual boundless access to the rich threads of our history, shaping a brighter and more informed future," said Bill Abbott, CEO of Great American Media. "In an era where the world has drifted from the art of authentic storytelling, we must rediscover its power to inspire, connect, and uplift. It's time to bring families together through timeless, values-driven entertainment and literature that sparks imagination and fosters meaningful conversations across generations.""Just Keep Going" by Lynn SmithLynn Smith has coached hundreds of C-suite executives through their biggest communication challenges. After anchoring for NBC News, MSNBC, and CNN Headline News, she founded Lynn Smith Media & Communications, where she helps leaders transform fear into fuel for success. Through the popular parenting podcast StrollerCoaster by Munchkin (the most loved baby lifestyle brand in the world), Lynn bridges the worlds of executive leadership and skills that she wanted to be sure our children learned in the classroom and not the boardroom.Her latest project is the children's book "Just Keep Going." Mouse's day is full of big moments and bigger feelings. But with each step forward – jumping to shake off fear, accepting a friend's comforting hug, or simply pausing to breathe – he builds his courage toolkit. Because taking a brave journey doesn't mean you have to be fearless. It means you know how to just keep going."Two Seconds Too Late" by Dani PettreyWith over a million copies sold worldwide, Dani Pettrey's novels have captivated readers who crave adrenaline-laced suspense fused with faith, redemption, and heart. A three-time Christy Award finalist, Dani's books have also earned Daphne du Maurier, National Readers' Choice, and HOLT Medallion awards.In her latest book, "Two Seconds Too Late," a romantic getaway becomes a fight for survival in the newest installment in the MacLeod family saga. A woman vanishes without a trace just hours after a public fight with her boyfriend at a luxury spa in New Mexico. Worried something sinister has happened, her friends reach out to investigator Riley MacLeod, an expert skip tracer, for help. The assignment means going undercover at the retreat, which requires pairing up with private investigator Greyson Chadwick. As they delve deeper into the case and a ruthless hitman is unleashed upon them, Riley and Greyson find themselves fighting for justice and their very survival.With signature pulse-pounding twists, Dani Pettrey demonstrates why she's a top name in Christian romantic suspense, weaving a gripping tale of love and survival in the face of unimaginable danger."Anticipating Heaven: Spiritual Comfort and Practical Wisdom for Life's Final Chapters" by Dr. Pamela PyleDr. Pamela Prince Pyle is a Board-Certified Internal Medicine physician, bestselling author, Chair Emeritus and current Board Member of the Board of Africa New Life Ministries Board for White Flag App, a peer-to-peer mental health user interface. Broadcasters, a Museum of the Bible Woman of Legacy, and on the Medical Advisory in Rwanda, a member of the President's Council for the National Religious Broadcasters, a Museum of the Bible Woman of Legacy, and on the Medical Advisory Board for White Flag App, a peer-to-peer mental health user interface.Dr. Pyle's bestselling book, "Anticipating Heaven: Spiritual Comfort and Practical Wisdom for Life's Final Chapters," equips readers with practical knowledge to have less chaos and fear while aging, facing their first diagnosis, or living with their last. It is for both the patient and the caregivers who need strategies to cope while maintaining hope.Dr. Pyle's speaking tour and writing showcase her global and national efforts in healthcare evangelism, women's discipleship, healthy aging, mental wellness, health equity, and navigating healthcare with confidence, peace, and hope. Pyle's website, , is a resource for navigating the foreign world of healthcare by uniting faith and medicine with hope."Once Upon a Christmas Carol" by Melody CarlsonMelody Carlson is the award-winning author of more than 250 books with sales of more than 7.5 million copies, including many bestselling Christmas novellas, young adult titles, and contemporary romances.In "Once Upon a Christmas Carol," Carol Langstrom hates Christmas. Growing up in a dysfunctional home with a birthday on December 25 created too many dashed childhood expectations. And her work in the design industry, where she manages seasonal decor for wealthy, entitled clients, certainly hasn't helped! She would rather avoid the holiday season altogether.So, this year her goal is to flee to the Bahamas – by herself – bah humbug! But bad weather and God's radically different plan redirect her flight to blustery Michigan, where she gets stuck on her aunt's farm and discovers a different kind of Christmas. One wrapped in love, family, and holiday spirit.Melody Carlson's Christmas novella is rooted in Christian faith, woven with sweet romance, and features classic "A Christmas Carol" themes."The Peppered Sky" by Sarah DoranSarah Doran is a U.S. Army aviation veteran, author, and homeschooling mama. Her goal and passion as an author is to create engaging, educational children's literature to authentically honor and represent military families. Sarah's memories of growing up as a military child and her service in the U.S. Army as a Blackhawk helicopter mechanic and crew chief influence her stories."The Peppered Sky" is Sarah's first children's book, and it recently won the 2025 Story Monsters Purple Dragonfly Book Award 1st Place in the Family Matters Category, as well as the 2025 Eric Hoffer da Vinci Eye Award. In addition, it was a 2024 American Legacy Book Award Finalist and was the 2023 Best Book Award Finalist. In this vibrant picture book, celebrate military family life with Haleigh and Mason as they adventure into a world of airborne drop zones, military aircraft, and U.S. paratroopers."The Girl on the Bathroom Floor: Held Together When Everything is Falling Apart" by Amber Emily SmithAmber Emily Smith is a Christ follower, wife, and mother of four. In 2019 their family suffered a terrible loss when their three-year-old son, River, drowned. Since then, she has been on a mission to share her message of hope through suffering to a lost and broken world.Her debut book, "The Girl on the Bathroom Floor: Held Together When Everything is Falling Apart," releases October 14. Amber invites you into the most vulnerable spaces of her life, behind the closed doors where she wrestled with the traumatic and heartbreaking death of their son. This book aims to serve as a compass for those feeling unseen and undone, pointing towards the true source of profound healing, our Savior Jesus.Amber is also a speaker, social media influencer, host of the Arise with Amber podcast, and Founder of the River Kelly Fund. She has a BA in broadcast communication. Amber and her husband, Granger Smith, live on a little farm in central Texas with their children, London, Lincoln, and Maverick.Great American JournalGreat American Journal is the editorial voice of Great American Media, celebrating faith, family, and country. Through inspiring stories, author features, and behind-the-scenes news, Great American Journal connects readers to the heart of Great American Media's mission to bring storytelling that matters into everyday life.Great American Pure FlixGreat American Pure Flix is your streaming home to the best in quality faith and family entertainment. Through a 2023 merger, Great American Pure Flix became the streaming service of Great American Media, the leading provider of wholesome, family-friendly, and inspiring movies and programs. Add in the best from Pure Flix in faith and inspirational content, and you get a streaming service unlike any other.

