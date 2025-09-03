MBW RCM Achieves SOC 2® Type 2 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment To Security And Operational Excellence
MBW® RCM is Now SOC 2® Type 2 Compliance Certified!
MBW RCM
SOC 2® Type 2 confirms MBW RCM's excellence in security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a strategic milestone that affirms our operational maturity and security-first culture” - Melvin Miller, CEO, MBW RCMMONSEY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MBW RCM , a leading provider of healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and IT services, proudly announces its successful completion of the SOC 2® Type 2 audit, marking a major milestone in its commitment to security, regulatory compliance, and client trust.
The independent audit, conducted by a third-party auditor, reviewed MBW RCM's internal controls over the period of June 1, 2024, to May 30, 2025. The certification confirms that MBW RCM's security, availability, and confidentiality protocols are not only well-designed but also effectively implemented throughout daily operations. The certification is valid until June 1, 2026.
“This certification reflects the discipline, rigor, and transparency we hold ourselves to every day,” said Vinod Sankaran, CEO of MBW RCM.“It's a validation of our ongoing efforts to protect client data and uphold the highest standards in healthcare operations.”
SOC 2®, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a widely respected framework that evaluates how organizations manage customer data based on trust service criteria.
“Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a strategic milestone that affirms our operational maturity and security-first culture,” added Melvin Miller , COO of MBW RCM.“We are committed to continually investing in technologies and processes that ensure client confidence and regulatory alignment.”
The certification covers MBW RCM's entire suite of RCM services and healthcare software development operations.
Why It Matters:
. Validates MBW RCM's controls related to Security, Availability, and Confidentiality
. Supports compliance with HIPAA and other healthcare regulations
. Demonstrates MBW RCM's proactive stance on data privacy and risk mitigation
About MBW RCM
MBW RCM delivers secure, efficient, and scalable Revenue Cycle Management services and healthcare IT solutions to healthcare providers and billing companies across the U.S. Known for its rigorous quality standards and commitment to compliance, MBW RCM serves as a trusted operational partner for clients seeking excellence in performance and reliability.
