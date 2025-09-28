'This Is New India': Amit Malviya Says India Slammed Pakistan On Field, Put Mohsin Naqvi In His Place
"India refused to accept the Asia Cup and medals because Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Interior Minister of Pakistan, insisted on presenting them. We not only slammed Pakistan on the field but also put Naqvi in his place, a chief propagandist for the terror state that Pakistan is. This is New India,” he wrote.
The statement came shortly after India's thrilling five-wicket victory at the Dubai International Stadium, where Pakistan had looked dominant early, racing to 113/1 in 12.4 overs. India's bowlers, led by spinner Kuldeep Yadav, triggered a dramatic collapse, bowling Pakistan out for 146 in 19.1 overs.
Chasing the 147-run target, India lost early wickets, but Tilak Varma's unbeaten 69 and Shivam Dube's late surge of big sixes anchored the chase, helping India cross the finish line with two balls to spare. The win marked India's ninth title in the Asia Cup and capped an unbeaten run in the tournament.
Malviya framed India's refusal to accept the trophy as a symbolic assertion against Pakistan in a high-profile cricketing encounter. The tweet sparked widespread discussion on social media, with supporters praising both India's dominant performance on the field and the symbolic gesture off it.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah referred to India's famous victory in Operation Sindoor and in the armed confrontation between the two countries after that while celebrating the Indian team's emphatic victories against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025.
