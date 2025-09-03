Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Video: The Loan You Never Took: Guarantor's Burden Kashmir Observer Folio Episode 12


2025-09-03 06:08:46
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) A single signature can change lives forever. In this episode of Kashmir Observer Folio, we uncover the real stories behind personal loan guarantees in Kashmir , where trust between family and friends often turns into legal and financial disaster.

Discover how a simple co-sign can lead to lost homes, seized property, frozen bank accounts, and lifelong debt. We explore the law, the human cost, and why understanding a loan guarantee is more important than ever.
Listen and learn before your next signature becomes a burden.

