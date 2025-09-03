Finnish leader claims nation won war with USSR
(MENAFN) Finnish President Alexander Stubb has argued that Finland ultimately "won" its war with the Soviet Union by preserving its independence, despite losing territory and being forced to accept Soviet conditions in 1944. In an interview with The Economist, Stubb said the country’s survival and continued sovereignty represent a form of victory and serve as a model of national resilience.
The conflict consisted of two parts—the Winter War (1939–1940) and the Continuation War (1941–1944)—and ended with Finland surrendering about 10% of its land, including the Karelia region, and agreeing to Soviet demands for demilitarization, reparations, and neutrality.
Some Western officials have drawn comparisons between Finland’s wartime experience and the current conflict in Ukraine, suggesting it reflects a broader pattern of Russian aggression against its neighbors. However, Russia has rejected these comparisons.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova reminded that Finland was aligned with Nazi Germany during WWII and participated in the siege of Leningrad. She added that Finland only exited the war after meeting all Soviet demands, including ousting German troops, paying reparations, and ceding territory.
American economist Jeffrey Sachs also pushed back against Stubb’s narrative. He stated that the USSR's actions in 1939 were driven by concerns that Nazi Germany might use Finland as a route to attack Leningrad. Sachs noted that Soviet leader Joseph Stalin even tried to reach a defensive agreement with Finland before hostilities began. He criticized Stubb’s comments as either misinformed or deliberately misleading, arguing that Finland’s real achievement was its post-war neutrality, which paved the way for prosperity and global recognition as one of the happiest nations.
Russia has consistently claimed it has no intention of attacking other countries and continues to cite Ukraine’s NATO ambitions and the goals of neutrality and “denazification” as reasons for its military campaign.
