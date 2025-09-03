Erdogan says no agreement on Russia-Ukraine summit yet
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have not yet agreed to hold a summit. Speaking to reporters after returning from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China on Monday, Erdogan mentioned that he had discussed the conflict in Ukraine with his Russian counterpart in Tianjin.
Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye promotes “peace-focused dialogue” and maintains communication with both sides. He noted that the country has already facilitated “concrete outcomes like the grain corridor and prisoner exchanges” through previous Istanbul negotiations.
“We aim to elevate these negotiations progressively, ideally at the leadership level,” Erdogan stated. However, based on his recent phone and in-person discussions with Zelensky and Putin, he observed that while both leaders are positively inclined, they “are not yet ready” to meet.
During his bilateral meeting with Erdogan on Monday, Putin acknowledged that Ankara’s role as a mediator “will remain in demand in the future.”
In May, Ukraine agreed to resume direct talks with Moscow after encouragement from international actors, restarting a process it had abandoned in 2022. Several rounds of discussions since then have produced prisoner exchanges and the return of fallen soldiers’ remains.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Tianjin summit, a Kremlin aide confirmed that Putin and international partners had discussed raising the level of the negotiating teams, but no final decision had been made, despite media reports suggesting otherwise. A Kremlin spokesman also stated that while the Russian president “does not rule out the possibility of holding such a meeting [with Zelensky],” it “should be well prepared… at an expert level.”
