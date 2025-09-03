Trump says Israel had its fingers wrapped around US Congress
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has claimed that Israel previously exercised “total control” over the US Congress, making it nearly impossible for politicians to speak critically about the Jewish state. In an exclusive interview with reports published on Monday, Trump repeatedly described Israel as having the “strongest lobby I’ve ever seen” in the United States.
“If you go back 20 years. I mean, I will tell you, Israel had the strongest lobby in Congress of anything or body, or of any company or corporation or state that I’ve ever seen. Israel was the strongest. Today, it doesn’t have that strong a lobby. It’s amazing,” Trump explained.
He noted that US politics has since shifted, with growing criticism of Israel from figures such as “AOC plus three” and “all these lunatics.” Trump was referring to the so-called ‘Squad,’ an informal progressive left-wing faction in the US House, originally composed of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, known for their outspoken anti-Israel positions.
