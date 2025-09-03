Russia Anticipates Trump to Make Visit Following Alaska Meeting
(MENAFN) Russia is anticipating a return visit from U.S. President Donald Trump following his August meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated on Wednesday.
"The president of our country said this after the Alaska summit. He publicly invited the US president to Russia," Zakharova told a news agency.
When pressed about the potential timing of the visit, Zakharova emphasized that the decision falls under the jurisdiction of the presidential administrations in both Moscow and Washington.
During a joint press conference following their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, Trump expressed openness to the idea of visiting Moscow, calling it a possible trip.
On August 15, Putin and Trump convened for a historic summit in Alaska, where both leaders affirmed their commitment to achieving “results” and discussed potential frameworks to resolve the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.
Following the summit, Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, D.C., and also engaged in a brief phone conversation with Putin—an exchange that both sides later described as "constructive."
