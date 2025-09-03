Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan And China Lean Towards Ramping Up Their Co-Op

2025-09-03 05:06:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 3. Turkmenistan and China signed four key agreements to strengthen cooperation in education, culture, intellectual property, Trend reports.

The agreements include a memorandum between the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Lanzhou University, aimed at expanding academic and scientific cooperation. Another agreement between the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and China's National Intellectual Property Administration is intended to enhance the legal framework for the protection of intellectual property rights.

Cultural collaboration was reinforced through an agreement between the Museum of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan and the National Museum of China, which will facilitate joint exhibitions and cultural events. The synergy in media collaboration was notably enhanced as the digital publication Turkmenistan: Golden Age formalized a strategic partnership with China's Renmin Ribao, aimed at fostering joint initiatives and facilitating the exchange of information assets.

