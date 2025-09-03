Turkmenistan And China Lean Towards Ramping Up Their Co-Op
The agreements include a memorandum between the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Lanzhou University, aimed at expanding academic and scientific cooperation. Another agreement between the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and China's National Intellectual Property Administration is intended to enhance the legal framework for the protection of intellectual property rights.
Cultural collaboration was reinforced through an agreement between the Museum of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan and the National Museum of China, which will facilitate joint exhibitions and cultural events. The synergy in media collaboration was notably enhanced as the digital publication Turkmenistan: Golden Age formalized a strategic partnership with China's Renmin Ribao, aimed at fostering joint initiatives and facilitating the exchange of information assets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment