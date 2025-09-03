Kazakhstan And Egmont Group Align On Enhancing Global Financial Security

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Egmont Group, Jérôme Beaumont, during which they discussed mechanisms for cooperation in combating the illicit outflow of funds and improving the effectiveness of financial intelligence, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, Beaumont praised the reforms being carried out in the country and expressed readiness to develop a partnership.

Bektenov highlighted the importance of the Egmont Group as a key international platform for ensuring financial security and reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to international standards in AML/CFT (Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism).

At the culmination of the assembly, the stakeholders underscored the criticality of augmenting collaborative synergies to fortify global fiscal equilibrium.



The Egmont Group constitutes a global consortium encompassing 182 jurisdictions across the international landscape. The entity facilitates its constituents with the capacity to disseminate data via a proprietary secure communication conduit. Since the year 2023, Kazakhstan has functioned as a regional representative within the operational framework of the Egmont Group.