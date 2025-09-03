Ipv6 Market Data And Forecasts, 2022-2024 & 2025-2030 Global Shift To Ipv6 Accelerates Amid Ipv4 Exhaustion And Surge In Connected Devices, Creating Strategic Opportunities For Industries Worldwide

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IPv6 Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global IPv6 Market is expected to grow from USD 6.765 billion in 2025 to USD 27.378 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 32.26%.

The Global IPv6 Market Research Study provides a comprehensive analysis of the evolving IPv6 market, offering industry experts critical insights into technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive strategies shaping the transition to IPv6.

This study examines the global adoption of IPv6 across various enterprise sizes, applications, industry verticals, and geographies, delivering a detailed roadmap for stakeholders navigating this transformative landscape. With the exhaustion of IPv4 addresses and the exponential growth of connected devices, the shift to IPv6 is a pivotal development for industries worldwide, and this study equips decision-makers with actionable intelligence to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Market Overview and Scope

The Global IPv6 Market Research Study defines IPv6 as the next-generation Internet Protocol designed to replace IPv4, offering a vastly expanded address space to support the proliferation of Internet-enabled devices. The study's scope encompasses market segmentation by enterprise size (SMEs and large organizations), applications (enterprise networking, ISPs, cloud and data centers, and IoT), and industry verticals (telecommunications, IT and technology, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail).

Geographically, it covers North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific, providing a granular analysis of regional adoption trends and regulatory influences. The study also explores market drivers, such as the rise of IoT and 5G, alongside restraints like legacy system compatibility challenges.

Business and Technological Landscape

The Global IPv6 Market Research Study highlights key market drivers propelling IPv6 adoption, including the need for scalable IP addressing to support IoT ecosystems and the increasing demand for secure, high-speed connectivity in 5G networks. However, market restraints, such as the high costs of transitioning from IPv4 infrastructure and the complexity of integrating IPv6 into legacy systems, pose significant challenges.

Opportunities abound in cloud computing and data centers, where IPv6's enhanced addressing capabilities streamline operations. The study includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis to evaluate competitive pressures and an industry value chain analysis to identify key stakeholders, from hardware manufacturers to service providers. Additionally, it examines policies and regulations, such as government mandates for IPv6 adoption in public sector networks, and offers strategic recommendations for businesses to align with these requirements.

The technological outlook section delves into advancements in IPv6-enabled hardware and software, emphasizing innovations in routing protocols and security features that enhance network efficiency and resilience. These technological developments are critical for industries like telecommunications and IT, where seamless connectivity and scalability are paramount.

Competitive Environment and Analysis

In the competitive environment and analysis section, the Global IPv6 Market Research Study evaluates the strategies of major players driving IPv6 adoption. Notably, Cisco has been a frontrunner, leveraging its expertise in networking solutions to accelerate IPv6 integration. In 2024, Cisco introduced enhanced IPv6 support in its Catalyst 9000 series switches, enabling enterprises to transition seamlessly while maintaining robust security and performance. This move strengthens Cisco's position in enterprise networking and cloud infrastructure, catering to large organizations seeking scalable solutions for IoT and 5G applications.

Another key player, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., has made significant strides in embedding IPv6 capabilities into its chipsets, particularly for IoT and mobile devices. In early 2025, Qualcomm announced a new series of IPv6-optimized chipsets designed for low-power IoT applications, targeting industries like healthcare and manufacturing. This development aligns with the growing demand for efficient, secure connectivity in smart devices, positioning Qualcomm as a leader in the IoT segment of the IPv6 market.

The competitive analysis also covers market share dynamics, highlighting how companies like ZTE Corporation and NETGEAR are expanding their IPv6-compatible product portfolios to capture market share in the ISP and consumer goods sectors, respectively. Mergers and acquisitions, such as recent collaborations between D-Link Corporation and regional ISPs, underscore the strategic alliances shaping the market. The competitive dashboard provides a visual representation of these players' strengths, from innovation to geographic reach, offering industry experts a clear view of the competitive landscape.

Regional and Industry Insights

The Global IPv6 Market Research Study analyzes regional adoption trends, with North America leading due to strong regulatory support and advanced telecommunications infrastructure. In Asia Pacific, countries like China and India are witnessing rapid IPv6 deployment driven by government initiatives and the expansion of 5G networks. Industry verticals like healthcare and manufacturing are increasingly adopting IPv6 to support connected devices and automation, while the government sector benefits from enhanced cybersecurity features. These insights provide a holistic view of how IPv6 is reshaping industries globally.

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment. Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

