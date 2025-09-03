Flow Cytometry Market Insights, Growth Outlook And Competitive Intelligence 2025-2033 Featuring BD, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, And Sony Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Cytometry Market by Technology (Cell-based, Bead-Based), Product & Service (Analyzer, Sorter, Consumables (Antibodies, Assays, Kits), Software), Application (Research (Stem Cell), Clinical (Cancer)), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flow cytometry market is poised to reach USD 9.85 billion by 2033 from USD 5.06 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. A key driver of market growth is the advancements in reagent technologies, including fluorophore conjugation and specificity enhancement, which fuel the continuous demand for high-quality reagents like antibodies and dyes essential for cell analysis.

This report provides market leaders and new entrants with data on revenue estimations for the overall market and subsegments. It aids stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape, market drivers, and challenges to better position their business and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The cell-based flow cytometry market is expected to grow rapidly. This segment leads in the technology division due to its versatility in analyzing various cell types and biomarkers, providing valuable quantitative and qualitative data for biomedical research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery.

Research application dominates the market segment. Among applications, research currently dominates, driven by its extensive use in basic and translational studies in areas such as immunology, oncology, and microbiology. However, clinical applications are projected to experience significant growth as well.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate. While North America held a major share of the market in 2024, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a significant growth region due to increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, heightened R&D in life sciences, and rising awareness of personalized medicine, especially in countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Research Coverage

The report categorizes the flow cytometry market by Offering, Technology, Application, End User, and Region. It provides insights on the primary factors influencing market growth, a thorough analysis of key industry players, and covers recent developments.

List of Companies Profiled:



Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

bioMerieux (France)

Cytonome/ST, LLC (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Cytek Biosciences (US)

Union Biometrica, Inc. (US) Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

