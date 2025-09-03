Flow Cytometry Market Insights, Growth Outlook And Competitive Intelligence 2025-2033 Featuring BD, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, And Sony Among Others
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|511
|Forecast Period
|2025-2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$5.06 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$9.85 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics:
- Drivers
- Increase in Demand for Flow Cytometry in Oncology Research & Diagnostics Growing Use of Flow Cytometry in Regenerative Medicines Increasing Collaborations, Strategic Partnerships, and Alliances Among Key Players Launch of Technologically Advanced Flow Cytometry Products
- High Cost of Advanced Flow Cytometers (Analyzers & Cell Sorters)
- Increased Use in Clinical Applications and Infectious Disease Diagnostics
- Complexities Related to Reagent Development
Companies Featured in the Report:
- Becton, Dickinson and Company Danaher Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc. Sony Corporation Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Miltenyi Biotec Enzo Biochem Inc. Sysmex Corporation Cytek Biosciences Biomerieux Cytonome/St, LLC Sartorius AG Union Biometrica, Inc. Takara Bio Inc. Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. Stratedigm, Inc. Nanocellect Biomedical Biolegend, Inc. On-Chip Biotechnologies Co. Ltd. Nexcelom Bioscience LLC Bennubio Inc. Orflo Technologies Bay Bioscience LLC Cytobuoy
